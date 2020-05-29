Peppa Pig to watch brave Long Bennington schoolboy take next steps in fund-raiser
Published: 10:00, 29 May 2020
A six-year-old schoolboy who relies on a wheelchair hopes to walk the final 30 metres of his fund-raising challenge today (Friday).
Oliver (Ollie) Chappell, of Long Bennington, set himself the challenge of walking 100 metres around his garden for charity after being inspired by Colonel Tom Moore.
Ollie was diagnosed with a rare brain disease in 2017 and decided to start fund-raising for NHS charities and the Cavernoma Alliance UK charity last month.
