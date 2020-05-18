Peregrine falcon chick dies - but remaining chick is 'doing well' at St Wulfram's Church
Published: 16:43, 18 May 2020
| Updated: 16:46, 18 May 2020
One of the peregrine falcon chicks which hatched at St Wulfram's Church in Grantham last week has died.
Two chicks hatched from a clutch of four eggs at the top of the church. The first chick hatched last Sunday evening followed by the second chick on Tuesday.
Viewers have been able to watch the exciting events unfold on a live feed.
More by this authorTracey Davies