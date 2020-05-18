Home   News   Article

Peregrine falcon chick dies - but remaining chick is 'doing well' at St Wulfram's Church

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:43, 18 May 2020
 | Updated: 16:46, 18 May 2020

One of the peregrine falcon chicks which hatched at St Wulfram's Church in Grantham last week has died.

Two chicks hatched from a clutch of four eggs at the top of the church. The first chick hatched last Sunday evening followed by the second chick on Tuesday.

Viewers have been able to watch the exciting events unfold on a live feed.

Read more
AnimalsGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE