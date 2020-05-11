Peregrine falcon chick hatches at St Wulfram's Church - with three more eggs due to hatch within hours
Published: 11:30, 11 May 2020
| Updated: 11:32, 11 May 2020
The first peregrine falcon chick has hatched at the top of St Wulfram's Church in Grantham.
Three more eggs are expected to hatch within the next few hours.
The birds of prey last bred successfully at the church eight years ago but returned to breed at the church, earlier this year and laid their first egg in March.
