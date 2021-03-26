A peregrine falcon is due to lay her first egg this year at the top of a church in Grantham.

The birds of prey last bred successfully at St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham, eight years ago.

Hopes were high when they returned to breed at the church last year and laid four eggs with two hatching, but hopes were dashed when both chicks died within a few weeks.

Peregrine at St Wulfram's Church.

Peregrine project team leader Bob Sheppard, of the Lincolnshire Bird Club, has been closely monitoring the church’s nesting tray and reported positive signs this week as the birds began to show interest in the nesting tray high up on the walkway.

He said: “After last year’s failure local peregrine watchers are very hopeful this will be a better year. A new camera system has also been installed recently and the picture quality is stunning.”

The new camera set up has been sponsored by the Lincolnshire Bird Club.

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s Church, has welcomed their financial help.

He added: “We are so grateful for their generosity. The new camera system gives us a far superior view of these remarkable birds and we hope that all this investment will bear fruit as we wait to see how many chicks they bring into the world this year.”

Already this year there has been drama when an intruder female appeared on the nest tray, but it has since disappeared.

Bob added: “It’s been eight years but hopefully, if all goes well, we shall see the first egg in the next week.”

Viewers will be able to watch the events unfold on a live, 24-hour feed via Youtube at: www.lincsbirdclub.co.uk/site/index.php/information/lbc- articlebloglist/629-peregrine-project-stwuframsblog