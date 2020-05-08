Home   News   Article

Peregrine falcon eggs due to hatch at St Wulfram's Church this weekend

By Tracey Davies
Published: 07:00, 08 May 2020

Four peregrine falcon eggs are expected to hatch at the top of St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham this weekend.

Viewers will be able to watch the exciting events unfold live on a webcam installed yesterday (Thursday).

The birds of prey last bred successfully at the church eight years ago but returned to breed on the eastern side of the walkway, high above the town, earlier this year and laid their first egg in March.

