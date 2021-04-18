Two peregrine falcons are believed to have started breeding on a pylon overlooking the A1 near Grantham.

The birds of prey have been delighting bird fans after first nesting at St Wulfram’s Church more than eight years ago.

Bird enthusiasts had been able to track the birds’ progress on a live camera system set up at the church to capture and monitor the birds over the years.

Peregrine at St Wulfram's Church. (45484119)

Peregrine project team leader Bob Sheppard, of the Lincolnshire Bird Club, has been closely monitoring the church’s nesting tray and reported positive signs last month as the birds began to show interest in the tray, high up on the walkway.

But hopes were dashed when the arrival of an ‘intruder’ female on the nest tray is believed to have scared the birds away.

Bob said: “Sadly, the birds have left St Wulfram’s and are believed to be breeding high up on a pylon overlooking the A1.

“The appearance of an intruder female at the church was the probable catalyst.”

Hopes were high when the birds returned to breed at the church last year and laid four eggs with two hatching, but bird enthusiasts were left disappointed when both chicks died within a few weeks.

After last year’s failure, local peregrine watchers were very hopeful for a better year, especially after the church installed a new camera system sponsored by the Lincolnshire Bird Club.

Bob added: “It is now nine years since the peregrines raised a chick to fledging. Maybe next year?”