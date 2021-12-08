A final curtain call was held at the funeral of a Grantham veteran who loved to perform.

The life of Korean War veteran, pantomime dame and policeman, Tony Hook, was celebrated by many on December 1.

Tony, who was born in Grantham and was well-known in the town, died aged 89 on October 20, with his funeral taking place at St Wulfram’s Church, followed by a committal at Grantham Crematorium.

Back - from left: Stephen Wilkinson, Bethany Wood, Hayley Fenton-Woods, Robin Hook, Oliver Hook. Front - from left: Nina Goodwin, Michelle Goodwin, Hannah Quinn, Emma Wilkinson, Angela Hook, William Hook, Emma Hook, Jasmine Slater. (53599101)

A constant performer in various amateur dramatics groups, Tony played the panto dame for two decades, and was given his final curtain call at Grantham Crematorium to a standing ovation.

His daughter, Angela Hook, thanked everyone on her family's behalf for attending and for making it the send off that Tony wanted and deserved.

She said: “The funeral was really well attended and the curtain call went better than we even dared to hope.

Tony Hook was invited to South Korea in 2010 to receive a thank you from the Korean Government. (52990452)

“I think many people will be talking about that for a while - it will certainly be hard to forget.”

After ensuring a dignified committal service was carried out at the crematorium, the curtains were opened and shut once again for Tony’s final curtain call, with people clapping and cheering.

Angela added: “It seemed to go on for a long time. They certainly made a good noise.

“It was perfect for dad.

“He would have loved it.”

Angela said that “there were so many faces from the past that had come to pay their respects”, particularly those involved with drama groups in Grantham.