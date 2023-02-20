A performance of a story by a beloved children's author and illustrator is coming to Grantham during the Easter holidays.

Folksy Theatre is coming to St Wulfram's Church on Wednesday April 12 to perform Quentin Blake’s Mr Magnolia.

The show started from 2.30pm, with live music, puppetry and audience interaction.

The poster for the performance of Mr Magnolia at St Wulframs. (62543465)

To find out more, visit: www.folksytheatre.co.uk

Organisers say the show is "a fun, family extravaganza, not to be missed!"