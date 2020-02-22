The Colsterworth Festival of Performing Arts is wowing audiences once again in its 24th year of putting on show-stopping performances of dance, music, drama and film.

Since 1997, the three-week festival has been widely popular, attracting thousands of spectators and participants from local schools, including competitors from Barrowby, Isaac Newton, Dudley House, Colsterworth and Grantham Preparatory.

This week saw in excess of 2,000 dancers participating, from not only local schools but from those across the East Midlands, including in Stamford, Bourne, Derby and Nottingham.