Home   News   Article

Colsterworth Performing Arts Festival dazzles in 24th year

By Grantham Reporter
-
comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 22 February 2020

The Colsterworth Festival of Performing Arts is wowing audiences once again in its 24th year of putting on show-stopping performances of dance, music, drama and film.

Since 1997, the three-week festival has been widely popular, attracting thousands of spectators and participants from local schools, including competitors from Barrowby, Isaac Newton, Dudley House, Colsterworth and Grantham Preparatory.

This week saw in excess of 2,000 dancers participating, from not only local schools but from those across the East Midlands, including in Stamford, Bourne, Derby and Nottingham.

Read more
Arts and ShowbizGranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Grantham Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE