Plans have been submitted requesting permission to build three live-work homes in a village.

The homes would be built on the land between 29 Station Road and Glen Villas, Corby Glen, which is currently arable farmland.

These live-work homes will have four or more bedrooms, and allow residents to work more comfortably from home, ideal for those with their own businesses.

Proposed floor and elevation plan (53429720)

There are numerous possible occupations that could be done in a live-work home, including an art studio, physiotherapy consulting room, furniture repair and restoration or dress making.

The Planning, Design and Access Statement states that “there are many benefits to be gained from the provision of working spaces within or adjoining the home environment.”

“These working spaces can equally be workshops and studios, just as much as offices, for a home-based business.”

Plan for the site layout (53429712)

Proposed materials for the homes include brick walls, clay tile roof, engineered timber units for double glazed windows and timber doors.