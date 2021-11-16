A planning application has been submitted requesting to change the use of a village hall to allow for a Post Office Counter and Cafe.

Pointon Village Hall, on Millthorpe Road currently provides the community with a venue for various activities and social functions.

The current management committee and trustees of the hall wish to introduce a Post Office counter to the village hall as well as a cafe following the closure of the village's former Post Office counter.

Credit:Andrew Ramm, Existing & Proposed West Elevation Plan (53079716)

If planning permission is granted, a new exterior door in the west wall of the hall will be installed to provide access to the counter and cafe, and there will also be two new windows in the same wall to provide daylight to the area.

A concrete pathway will be installed to provide disabled access from the front of the hall to the new door in the west wall.

In addition to this, the existing exterior door will be removed, with that space being blocked up at the bottom and a window being added to the top half.

Credit:Andrew Ramm, Existing Floor Layout Plan (53079709)

The existing entrance blocks will have its flat roof will be replaced with tiled pitch roof and the existing toilets will be revamped internally as they existing toilets have been described as "inadequate" with just one female toilet.

The plans will also see the installation of a red phone box outside of the village hall, a defibrillator and a 6 metre flagpole at the front of the hall.