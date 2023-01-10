Fed-up residents around Grantham railway station could soon find it easier to park outside their homes.

Many of the spots are taken by railway users and commuters looking for on-road parking, according to a council report.

A new permit scheme aims to give residents priority in the streets around the station.

Grantham Station. Image via Google Streetview (58565534)

The permit scheme would cover parts of Launder Terrace, Queen Street, Grantley Street, Norton Street, Commercial Road, Brewery Hill, Rycroft Street.

No waiting zones would also be extended on some streets.

The proposed scheme would be in operation Monday to Saturday, 8am-6pm.

Grantley Street, Grantham (part of a proposed parking permit scheme) Photo: Google Streetview (61765703)

Two-hour limited waiting bays would operate Monday to Friday, 8am-6pm for use by non-permit holders, with no restrictions on weekends.

Lincolnshire County Council will vote on whether to introduce it at a meeting next week.

11 objections have been received, with some complaining about the added cost to residents who need to purchase permits.

A report on the scheme said: “Any decision on this proposal will take into account the effects of the costs borne by residents at this time and in the coming months.”

The council also responded to claims it was a “money making” scheme, saying it would be self-financing and the council wasn’t permitted to make any profit from it.

Three other parts of Grantham town centre were canvassed to see if they wanted a permit scheme, but there wasn’t enough interest there.

Councillors will make a decision at the Planning and Regulation Committee on Monday, January 16.