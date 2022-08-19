Firefighters were called to a fire on the A52 at Sedgebrook following a crash involving two vehicles.

Crews from Grantham and Corby Glen attended the crash at 3.23pm yesterday (Thursday, August 18).

One driver was cut out of their vehicle with hydraulic cutting gear.

The crash involved two vehicles on the A52. Credit: RSM Photography (58743579)

The crews also used small tools to make the car safe again, and absorbant granules to deal with an oil leak on the road.

Lincolnshire Police also attended the scene after the crash was reported to them at 3.09pm.