Fire officers rescued a person who was stuck in a ditch.

At 5.04pm, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers were in attendance in Dudley Road, Grantham, where they assisted a male who was stuck in a ditch.

The crews used a short extension ladder to release the person from the ditch safely.

It was confirmed that the person sustained no injuries related to the incident.