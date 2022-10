More news, no ads

Firefighters freed a trapped person from a car in a collision last night (Friday).

Two fire crews, one from Grantham and one from Sleaford, were called to Caythorpe Heath Lane, near Caythorpe, just after 8.30pm.

They found two vehicles had crashed.

They used manpower to released one person from one of the vehicles.

There are no details of injuries.