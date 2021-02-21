A personal trainer has launched his own portrait business after being on furlough from his job at a gym.

Jason Davies, of Scarborough Close, Grantham, has worked at Oceans Health and Fitness, on Dysart Road, for the past 11 years as a fitness instructor and personal trainer.

But with all gyms currently closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Jason has found himself at a loose end for most of the past 12 months.

With suddenly a lot more time on his hands, the 33-year-old has been able to pursue his passion for portrait drawing, so much so that he has now launched his own business called JD Portraits.

Jason, who lives with wife Amy said: “I have been drawing since I was a young – perhaps nine or 10 years old. I used to draw my sporting idols or pictures out of magazines. It all came to a bit of a halt when I reached 16 and education and then full-time employment took over.”

He admits that his drawings have helped to keep him going through months of furlough.

Jasonadded: “Like most people, at the start of lockdown I felt like I had lost my purpose or identity. I was so used to being busy and working that I had to turn to something to help fill that time. So during the summer lockdown I picked up the pencils again, rediscovered my passion and I drew portraits as gifts for some close friends and family. It wasn’t until the November lockdown with a bit of gentle encouragement from my wife, mum and sister, I showcased my work and offered my services to commission portraits.

“My passion is drawing portraits, I love the challenge of trying to capture all the details and features of people and I love it when people recognise the person in the picture.”

Despite only launching in November, Jason has already received a number of orders.

He added: “Since my first commission in mid November I have had 12 commissioned portraits. Christmas was a particularly busy time, but equally a very special one knowing that people were receiving some of my work as gifts. Everyone has been so supportive. There’s no better feeling of when someone sees your drawing for the first time, and you get an amazing response. When people commission a portrait it is usually of a loved one or a memory that means something to that person, so it’s very important that you capture the subject as best as you can.”

With a number of commissions already under his belt, Jason has high hopes for the future.

He added: “The plan going forward is to keep running my portrait business alongside working at Oceans Health & Fitness. I still love working there and have made so many good friends so I couldn’t give that up. But I have finally got my portrait business off the ground so I want to keep the momentum going with that too.”

Contact Jason by searching for JD Portraits on Facebook, or via email: JD_Portraits@outlook.com

