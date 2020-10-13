A devastated couple are urging pet owners to remain vigilant after their pet cat died from suspected poisoning.

Simon Monk, of Alma Park, Grantham, rushed his family’s five-year-old pet cat Dak to the vet last Wednesday after he had become “lifeless”.

Simon, who lives with partner Helen Stockdale, said: “Dak was out all day but he usually comes in late evening for some food. He didn’t turn up which was unusual and we found him laying on the patio furniture the following morning.

A pet cat died after being poisoned.(42553422)

“He didn’t move when I called him in so I picked him up and knew that something was wrong. He was coughing and fluid was coming from his nose and mouth.”

The family rushed Dak to the vets where he underwent a series of tests and X-rays before they discovered that he had been poisoned.

Simon added: “She’d taken 300mls of pus from his lungs. We could have sent him to a specialist veterinary hospital but decided that it was kinder to put him down.”

Not wanting another family to go through the heartbreak of losing a pet this way, Simon turned to Facebook to warn others and soon discovered that

Dak is not the only cat in the area suspected to have been poisoned.

G e m m aM a r s h a l l responded to his message on social media to say that she refuses to get another cat after losing two of her family cats to poison.

She said: “This has been going on for years. My mother and father-in-law’scat Tommy was poisoned and had to be put to sleep.

About a year later our cat, Bandit, suffered the same fate and then two years after that our cat Bear was also poisoned.

“I’ll never have another cat whilst in this area. It’s heartbreaking.”

Sandra Dugdale added: “This happened to my cat after he was poisoned by anti-freeze. My cat was the fourth cat to have been poisoned in the area that we know of.”