A cat has been rescued after spending two days trapped on a rooftop in Grantham.

Firefighters from Grantham fire station were called to the Sunningdale estate by the RSPCA yesterday afternoon.

Station crew manager Pete Scarlett attended the scene.

Firefighters rescue a cat from a roof. Photo: Richard Adkins (32663153)

He said: "We sometimes attend small incidents like this on request of the RSPCA. The cat was stuck at the top of a three storey house so we used our 13.5 metre ladder to reach it.

The cat was reluctant to come to us at first so we had to entice her with some fresh food."

The cat was returned safe and well to its owners.

What a purrfect ending!

Photo: via Twitter

