As of the end of this month there will no longer be any vets in Grantham that offer an out of hours service in the town, writes Grantham pet expert Sara Barnes, of Who Lets Your Dog out?

With the services being offered in Lincoln, Nottingham, and Boston all of which are 20 minutes or more drive away, having an understanding of basic Pet First Aid will enable you to feel more confident dealing with any out of hours emergencies before racing off to the vets.

With summer and the warm weather just around the corner, we are all likely to be spending a lot more time out and about with our pets.

Learning Pet First Aid doesn’t negate the need to use a vets, but will mean you will be better equipped to identify what needs to be taken to the vets and what we can treat at home.

It is possible to learn online, or in a face-to-face classroom environment. So, there is a solution for everyone. I personally learn better in a face-to-face environment as more often than not the hands-on experience and the random stories and life hacks help me to remember things.

The basics that all pet owners should know are how to deal with a choking pet, simple cut or graze, drowning or near drowning, and CPR.

A specific pet first aid kit can be purchased from several online or in town stores, and they should contain the following as a minimum: triangular bandage, alcohol free wipes, vet wrap (cohesive bandage), low adhesive pads, tweezer and micropore tape.

Most of these items are in a standard human first aid kit, but a pet specific kit is a great option for in the house or car.

