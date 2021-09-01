People across Grantham have signed a petition calling on the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 to be amended.

The petition calls on the law to amend the breed specific legislation to create a clause where by dogs that have been expertly assessed and found to be no more risk to the public than any other breed, to be exempted from breed specific legislation and allowed to live by the same laws as any other dog.

The petition was started by Anita Mehidi, who lives in Middlesbrough, and shared to several social media groups across Grantham.

Lola (50710741)

She said: “My precious Lola was seized by the police in 2019. Lola is an American Bulldog/English Staffordshire Bull Terrier. There is a law in this country that states if the dog shape based on tape measurements ‘fit’ they are labelled as a Pitbull ‘type.’ What this means is they are at risk of been euthanised even though they have done nothing wrong. This is called BSL (breed specific legislation).”

Subsequent police assessments confirmed that Lola was a well balanced and gentle dog that showed no aggression, but it was still bad news for the family.

Anita added: “I have had to go to court to get her back and the court agreed she was no risk to the public, but because she’s now labelled a dangerous ‘type’ she has to be muzzled and kept on a lead in public for the rest of her life. No more long free beach and wood walks, no more playing fetch with her ball. Both her and my life have changed forever.”

Anita now hopes the petition will raise awareness and lead to removal of the restrictions on BSL dogs.

After posting about her story to several social media groups in Grantham, dog owners were quick to show their support.

Lorraine Rohland said: “It’s an awful law. Glad you’ve got her back.”

Rachael Parnham, Clare Harby and Gina Gee also signed and shared the petition.

However Heather Ritchie thinks the law is necessary.

She wrote: “Sadly a minority of this “type” of dog have been taught to be aggressive, not only to other dogs but to people too, hence the need for the law. It has almost stopped the people from training them to be aggressive.”

To sign the petition, visit https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/592813