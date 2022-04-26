Pet owners were quick to take up the offer of free hay from Grantham’s Heroes Orchard at the weekend.

South Kesteven District Council put out the invitation to collect fresh-cut, fragrant meadow hay from the three-acre orchard after its first mowing last week.

Among the first to collect supplies were Lee Ward and his children, Charlie (9) and Sophia Rose (4), as a treat for their guinea pigs.

Lee Ward with Charlie and Sophi- Rose. (56303581)

Elizabeth Bowskill, one of the Wyndham Park volunteers who help to manage the orchard and its trees for SKDC, said: “The hay is perfect for rabbits, guinea pigs and all small animals and warm sunny weather has dried it to perfection

“It’s short, soft hay and easy to manage. Just bring as many bags as you can carry and take as much as you want. There is plenty for everyone.”

She suggests that visitors to Wyndham Park’s May Day event can also take the opportunity to collect free pet hay supplies.

Wyndham Park volunteers Jenny Grannum and Elizabeth Bowskill raking hay. (56303578)

The Heroes Orchard is next to Wyndham Park, off Hill Avenue.