A family have been left upset after their cat's fur was shaved in a random incident in Grantham.

Juliet, an eight-month-old cat, returned home yesterday (Wednesday) with a large shaved patch on her back.

Sinead Mclarnon, of Colne Court, Grantham, wants others to be aware.

Juliet (52224100)

She said: "Juliet stayed out at night and when she returned in the morning she was shaven. It is a very clean shave and so it looks to be a beard trimmer. It’s upset our family especially my son Max as Juliet is his cat and now he’s worried about something happening to her again.

"We have multiple pets and we are worried about letting them out."

Sinead now wants to warn other cat owners to be vigilant after several more owners got in touch with her to say their pet cats had been shaved too in similar incidents.

Juliet (52224103)

Inspector Gary Stewart, Grantham Neighbourhood Policing Team, is appealing for information.

He said: “This is a very unusual incident and is one of concern. We haven’t received any similar reports but would encourage anyone who has any information to identify who may be responsible to get in touch.

“Pets are part of our family and I can understand how upset the owners of the cat involved are.”