Pets & Friends in Grantham to host ‘fun day’ for bulldogs

By Katie Green
Published: 09:33, 22 June 2023

A pet retailer will be hosting a fun day for bulldogs and their owners.

Pets & Friends Grantham will be holding its Bully Breed Dog Day on Saturday, July 1, at its site in London Road.

On its Facebook page, a spokesperson for Pets & Friends said: “Calling all bully breeds!

A Google Street view of Pets & Friends, in London Road.
“It’s no surprise that bully’s are amongst our favourite breeds here at Pets & Friends Grantham, so we are dedicating a fun day for them in store!”

For more information on the event go to https://fb.me/e/4As6OuCni

The day will include games for the dogs, photos, samples and goodie bags.

