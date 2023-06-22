Pets & Friends in Grantham to host ‘fun day’ for bulldogs
Published: 09:33, 22 June 2023
A pet retailer will be hosting a fun day for bulldogs and their owners.
Pets & Friends Grantham will be holding its Bully Breed Dog Day on Saturday, July 1, at its site in London Road.
On its Facebook page, a spokesperson for Pets & Friends said: “Calling all bully breeds!
“It’s no surprise that bully’s are amongst our favourite breeds here at Pets & Friends Grantham, so we are dedicating a fun day for them in store!”
For more information on the event go to https://fb.me/e/4As6OuCni
The day will include games for the dogs, photos, samples and goodie bags.