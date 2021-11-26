A pet store is collecting food, pet food and toys for the food bank, as well as raising money for charity by selling Christmas items.

Pets at Home, based on Sankt Augustin Way, Grantham, launched its charity drive on Monday, which runs all the way until Christmas Eve.

The store are selling reindeer food for 50p, children’s sweet cones, hot chocolate cones, lucky lolly games and dog treats, with all the money being split between the Pets at Home charity foundation and Hound for the Pound, who save the lives of unclaimed pound dogs across Lincolnshire.

Laurna Hare with her sweet creations and reindeer food that will be sold to raise funds. (53344989)

As well as this, Pets at Home have set up a trolley to collect items for the food bank.

They are asking for donations of unopened human and pet food, toys and treats for children and pets.

Dog and cat jars, made by Hannah Snow. (53344970)