Peter Andre to perform concert in Grantham as part of tour

Popstar and TV personality Peter Andre will be performing at The Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham, as part of his 'Celebrating 25 Years' tour.

Twenty-five years since Peter Andre burst onto the Australian music scene, the internationally acclaimed, global media star is back with a 25-date tour of the UK in February and March 2019 visiting Grantham Meres Leisure Centre on Sunday 3 March 2019.

Peter said: “This tour has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to get back out on stage in front of the fans in Grantham that have supported me over the last 25 years. I’m blessed to have had such a great career in entertainment for that time – it is something really special, and this tour will be a celebration of everything I have worked for.”

Peter’s music career peaked during the 90s when he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK. He had several Number One hit singles, two Number One albums and toured all over the world collecting a multitude of national and international accolades along the way. His chart success led to major tours throughout the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia.

During his 25 years in the spotlight, Peter has showcased his diverse musical talent, releasing 12 different albums, all with a unique twist. 2014 saw the singer songwriter release a brand- new sound to add to his collection, with the debut of his swing album Big Night followed in 2015 with Come Fly With Me.

The Celebrating 25 Years tour will see Peter encompass his musical journey through the years, performing his best loved hits from his early years to his most recent tracks that have reignited the hearts of the nation.

Tickets for Grantham Meres Leisure Centre go on sale from 9am on Wednesday, 10 October 2019.

www.mereslive.com

01476406158

Tickets are priced at:

• Front two rows will be available for fans to purchase via Ticketmaster Platinum

• Gold Seating - £45.00

• Reserved seating - £32.50

• Early Bird – Reserved Seating - £25.00 (PRE-SALE ONLY)

• Restricted View - £27.50

All tickets are subject to booking fees and postage fees.

Accessible tickets are available directly from Grantham Meres Leisure Centre

A limited number of Meet and Greet Experiences are available to purchase for each concert in addition to a concert ticket.

Meet & Greet package includes:

• Exclusive pass to the VIP soundcheck with Peter Andre

• Meet and Greet with Peter Andre before the show

• Autograph and photo opportunity

• Tour programme

• Exclusive signed photo

• Full itineraries sent in advance

• Opportunity to purchase Peter Andre Tour Merchandise

• Event Host

Price @ £130 plus booking fees

Exclusive soundcheck package includes:

• Exclusive pass to the VIP soundcheck with Peter Andre

• Exclusive signed photo

• Full itineraries sent in advance

• Event Host

Price @ £60 plus booking fees

Please note that Meet and Greet experiences do not include a concert ticket which must be purchased separately.

Limited Meet and Greet Experiences are also available to purchase at www.ticketmaster.co.uk

For more tickets and information please visit www.peterandre.com

The tour is being promoted and produced by LHG Live by arrangement with The CAN Group.