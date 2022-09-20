A petition against a major new reservoir in Lincolnshire has attracted more than 2,000 signatures.

Anglian Water has confirmed that it has selected a location near the village of Scredington as its proposed site.

The company says it’s vital for ensuring Lincolnshire’s water supply through droughts and climate change over the next 25 years - and will serve South Holland and South Kesteven.

Anglian Water's proposed reservoir (59375231)

Anglian Water also believes the plan will boost the economy - and attract tourism with a leisure offering.

However, residents nearby fear they will lose their homes and livelihoods and have spoken out against the idea.

An online petition started by resident Laura Wesley is attracting a big response - with more than 2,100 signatures attracted already.

It states: “Not only is it affecting people’s homes, people are losing their farms, all that people have worked so hard for, passed down in generations, just being taken from under them! This is really affecting people’s lives.”

A consultation website will be launched soon, and information is available on Anglian Water’s website about how to contact them to have your say on the proposals.