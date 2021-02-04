A petition has been launched in a bid to save the old Grantham Hospital building from being demolished.

Since United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) announced that it plans to sell the site and the building must be demolished for safety reasons, calls have been made to try and save the historic building.

The derelict building, at the front of Grantham Hospital on Manthorpe Road, has been empty for a number of years, but efforts are now being made to try and save it as part of the hospital.

The old Grantham Hospital building on Manthorpe Road which is now derelict. Photo: Toby Roberts (44054296)

Grantham man Daniel Beck recently started a campaign to try and save the old building. He has set up a Facebook page, ‘Help us Re-Vamp History For All’, and launched a petition this week, which has attracted 449 signatures within the first 24 hours.

He said: “We have been working very hard behind the scenes to draft a proposal for the regeneration and repurpose of the building. This is now in place and we will be asking for a representative from each ward to help take the movement to the next step using the input from their community.”

Elvis Stooke has also set up an online group, called ‘Stop the demolition’.

Elvis said: “It feels like a complete slap in the face for the people of Grantham. Our current hospital is being slashed and now our hospital of yesterday is being taken away too. So much history will be lost. The page allows people to help each other and swap ideas. The bigger we are, the stronger we are.”

Local district councillor Ray Wootten has previously called for the building to be listed.

He said: “The people of Grantham are not the sort to roll over and give in without a fight. Although the old hospital is in the control of ULHT we need to remind them that they serve us and our views are important.”

Atrust spokesperson told the Journal: “Concerns have been raised about the safety and visual impact of the old front of Grantham Hospital for many years, since the disused building fell into disrepair.

“We are currently considering options for the future use of the site, recognising that we have previously been clear that the buildings will need to be demolished due to their condition and concerns over their ongoing safety.

“This includes taking into account the reuse of some of the stonework from the building to retain some of the original character for the future.”

Find Daniel’s petition on Facebook page ‘Help Us Revamp History For All’ or visit: www.tinyurl.com/4r9fnyyt

Share your thoughts by visiting Elvis’s page‘Stop the demolition’.