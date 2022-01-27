A petition set up to oppose the closure of a popular coffee shop at Belvoir Castle has so far attracted more than 1,800 signatures.

The petition has been launched on Change.org by Laurence Clift and as of this afternoon had received 1,838 signatures against the impending closure of Cafe Allez, situated in the main car park, in March.

This week the owners of the cafe, Mark Trevarthen and his partner Claire Fretwell, announced that they had been unable to extend their lease with Belvoir Castle and would have to close by the end of March.

Cafe Allez, at Belvoir castle, has announced it will be closing by the end of March. (36175473)

The petition on Change.org says: "The Belvoir Castle estate is not going to renew the lease for Cafe Allez. All of the hard work and valued custom built up will be lost. The great people at Cafe Allez have worked tirelessly to build their business and support people through the pandemic, and deserve better treatment.

"The Estate should support the community and support the business that has supported them. Demand the lease be renewed and save Cafe Allez for cyclists, walkers, visitors and locals. Most of all save Cafe Allez for the great people for whom it is their livelihood."

Hundreds of people turned to Facebook to post messages of support for Cafe Allez as well as their anger and disappointment that it would be closing.

In a statement to the Journal, Belvoir Castle said it was sorry that the cafe was going to close, but added: "At the outset, the unit from which Cafe Allez operated was offered on a three year lease which comes to an end this March. This is to enable work to get underway on a long-standing plan to improve visitor facilities and access to the Castle and Gardens. This includes completely renovating the buildings currently housing the cafe and existing ticket office."

You can sign the petition here.