A petition has been launched for hockey players to have more safety equipment following a freak accident at the weekend.

Lauren Mann, from Grantham, has launched a petition for all hockey players, regardless of their age, to wear neck/throat guards during matches.

This follows the death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson, who sadly died on Saturday (October 28) during a game against Sheffield Steelers as a result of a freak accident.

Tributes paid to Adam Johnson outside the National Ice Centre, in Nottingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA

Lauren, who is a Nottingham Panthers supporter, said: “I was following the progress of the ice hockey match on social media on Saturday evening.

“I first heard the match had been abandoned due to a serious injury.

“When I first heard the news of the nature of the injury I was extremely concerned, we soon heard the accident had injured Adam Johnson, one of our forwards.

Lauren Mann.

“It sounded very bad, but I hoped with excellent medical help he would recover.

“Sadly that wasn’t the case.

“Ice hockey is an extremely dangerous sport but many risks are mitigated by padding, body armour and other protective equipment but the neck and throat is very often exposed and that seems really dangerous and unnecessary.”

Current rules state it is mandatory hockey players under 20 must wear neck guards but for adults, it is not mandatory.

Lauren feels this rule is “wrong” and is the reason she launched the petition.

She added: “Despite their best efforts, Adam Johnson passed away from his injuries and the devastation this has caused in the ice hockey community is immense.”

Lauren and her family took flowers to the National Ice Centre, in Nottingham, to pay their respects.

Her son Franky, 7, only last Saturday (October 21) was mascot for the Nottingham Panthers, where he led the players out and showcased his hockey skills before the game began.

The petition can be signed at https://www.change.org/p/mandate-the-use-of-neck-throat-guards-for-all-ice-hockey-players.

Lauren added: “People should sign the petition because further accidents of this nature could be prevented and lives could be saved, although injuries like this are extremely rare. “My opinion is that the benefit of wearing one for the individual, the onlookers and more, far outweigh any uncomfortableness or extra effort.”