A petition for further firework regulation to prevent needless animal suffering has passed one million signatures.

Julie Doorne, of Oasby, near Grantham, has been campaigning against fireworks for almost a decade, and on Tuesday, February 1, a Change.org petition she started two years ago surpassed one million signatures.

She plans to take the petition to Downing Street, and has started a survey to collect data on the issues with fireworks, which not just affect animals, but those with PTSD and disabilities.

Julie Doorne with her pet dogs (54666915)

Julie said: "I'm absolutely delighted with that amount of support but I know that there are more people out there that we haven't been able to reach.

"Mostly we have been on social media and if you're not on social media you don't see these petitions, so I know there are at least another million people if not more that have not seen this petition and if they did, then they would sign it."

"What I'm planning on doing with this one is presenting it to Number 10, probably within the next month or so.

Julie on one of her horses (54666930)

In addition to this petition, Julie has set up several others over the last few years, five of which were discussed in Parliament.

Julie said: "With government petitions we only have six months, but even on government petitions we have had over 300,000 signatures in the six months."

When Julie takes the petition to Downing Street, she says she will also "be downloading and taking with me all of the comments that people have said about why they have signed the petition."

Julie will also be taking with her data collected by the RSPCA and British Horse Society, as well as data from her campaign's survey.

Julie spending time with her family and pets (54666912)

Despite being started only a few days ago, Julie's survey has already had more than 300 responses.

Her findings so far show that whilst 84% of her respondents have pets affected by fireworks, 83% of her respondents have never reported the incidents.

Julie said: "If they don't report it how are the government going to know there's an issue."

She continued: "It's really difficult to report fireworks and people say that there's no point, they're not going to do anything.

"But the point is to have it on their log books, then when they put fireworks into their searches all of these things come up."

Julie explained how people would report a speeding car if they saw one, and reporting fireworks taking place near livestock or horses in fields or after 11pm, is the same thing.

One of Julie's pet cats (54666918)

In addition to the survey, Julie is also trying to get an appointment with Paul Scully, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Small Business, Consumers and Labour Markets, as "he's the chair who always replies to our petitions."

Julie began campaigning eight years ago after a horse belonging to a friend of hers was startled by fireworks being set off in a nearby field, and aborted it's foal.

She explained how she then saw a petition about fireworks and said: "I thought I would help push it around Facebook, and then people started messaging me because I was the one putting it out there."

Julie is also frustrated with silent fireworks, as many of them are not silent, just quieter, and the flashing lights and smell can still negatively affect people who are hypersensitive.

If you wish to take part in Julie's survey you can find it here.

Or if you wish to sign the petition you can find it here https://www.change.org/p/officeforsands-review-firework-rules-to-protect-animals-from-injury-and-distress?fbclid=IwAR1qBTqnU1rA-wWJP1DfOXZJQFIDR1cAec-ksZwlcbNVHUz9zU_jAbEP_uo