Firefighters attended a Grantham petrol station today after reports of a fuel leak.

A Grantham crew was called to the Sainsbury's petrol station on London Road at 10.50am.

The crew used absorbant granules to clear up between 20 and 30 litres of fuel which had leaked on to the forecourt.

Firefighters cleared up fuel which had leaked onto the forecourt of Sainsbury's petrol station. (62242513)

The petrol station was closed to customers while firefighters cleared the leaked fuel.