Data has shown that more people drove away from petrol stations without paying in Lincolnshire while fuel prices were at their highest this year.

Fuel prices peaked in the UK during July, with averages of 191.55 and 199.22 pence per litre being charged at the pumps for petrol and diesel respectively.

In Lincolnshire, a Freedom of Information request showed that the months of July and August saw the number of reports of people making off from fuel stations without paying peak at 49 and 52.

This was a rise of over a half on the average number of reports between January and June, which was around 32.

Comparatively, the lowest average fuel prices of 2022 were recorded in January (around 144 pence per litre for petrol), with 27 reports of fuel station drive-offs in that month.

There were 417 total incidents reported to Lincolnshire Police between December 2021 and 2022, with 376 of these (90 per cent) reports leading to no suspect being identified after investigation.

In 14 cases, the suspect was named but there were "evidential difficulties", and seven charges were made (1.5 per cent).

Two of the incidents saw an alternate offence charged, while another two were taken into consideration.

Reports of people driving off without paying were most common in the area of Boston Rural West, with 45 recorded incidents, followed by Stamford Town and Lincoln Carholme, with 33 and 32 respectively.

In the Grantham area, 24 reports were made in Grantham Rural North, 11 in Grantham Town East and in Witham on the Hill, and seven in Grantham Town Centre.

There were also three reports in Grantham Rural South, and two in Grantham Town West.