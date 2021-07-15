We are thrilled to reveal the winners in the Journal’s Pet of the Year competition, sponsored by Downtown Garden Centre.

We asked readers to send in pictures of their beloved pets, and more than 100 were submitted across four classes – best dog/puppy, best cat/kitten, best other animal and cutest photo.

Every picture was published and readers were asked to vote for their favourites.

Ruby is the winner of class two, and best in show

Now, the votes have all been counted and we are delighted to announce the winners are: class one – 1 Willow, 2 Penny, 3 Poppy; class two – 1 Ruby, 2 Big Boy, 3 Milo; class three – 1 Samuel, 2 Biscuit, 3 Bluebell; class four – 1 Amber, 2 Penny, 3 Dotty. Best in show, chosen from all four category winners by sponsor Downtown Garden Centre, is Ruby the kitten.

All in the top three will receive rosettes with those in first place and best in show winning a prize, courtesy of Downtown Garden Centre.

Claire Parker, from Downtown, said: “Downtown Garden Centre has enjoyed sponsoring the Pet of The Year Competition and has been impressed by the number of pet lovers that took part and the standard of their photos.

“We know, from the visitors to our pet department, that folks around here really love their animals and are experts in animal care, whether it’s a dog or cat or a more exotic reptile!

“We’re pleased to announce our overall winner is Ruby. She’s melted our hearts!”

We will be in touch with the owners of the pets in the top three in due course to arrange the prize-giving.