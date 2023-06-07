Petting zoo provides ‘comfort’ and ‘joy’ to Grantham care home residents
Animals from a petting zoo have provided “comfort” and “joy” to care home residents in a recent visit.
DB Animal Therapy, a mobile zoo, paid a visit to the staff and residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home, in Harlaxton Road.
The residents got to experience holding different animals, including rabbits and hedgehogs, and some residents even faced their fears of holding a tarantula and a snake.
Jess Taylor, activities coordinator at the care home, said: “The residents loved it, as well as staff and family members who were invited to join in the fun.
“The company gave a talk about each animal and let residents hold each animal they wanted, whether it was in a box or on their knee.
“Animals provide such comfort and joy for so many people. Most of our residents claimed it was the first time they’d touched a snake or a hedgehog before!
“Many of our residents [also] said how surprised they were with being able to get so close and not feel scared.”