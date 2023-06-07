Animals from a petting zoo have provided “comfort” and “joy” to care home residents in a recent visit.

DB Animal Therapy, a mobile zoo, paid a visit to the staff and residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home, in Harlaxton Road.

The residents got to experience holding different animals, including rabbits and hedgehogs, and some residents even faced their fears of holding a tarantula and a snake.

The residents found it a ‘comfort’ and ‘joy’ to hold the animals.

Jess Taylor, activities coordinator at the care home, said: “The residents loved it, as well as staff and family members who were invited to join in the fun.

“The company gave a talk about each animal and let residents hold each animal they wanted, whether it was in a box or on their knee.

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

“Animals provide such comfort and joy for so many people. Most of our residents claimed it was the first time they’d touched a snake or a hedgehog before!

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

The residents found it a ‘comfort’ and ‘joy’ to hold the animals.

The residents found it a ‘comfort’ and ‘joy’ to hold the animals.

The residents found it a ‘comfort’ and ‘joy’ to hold the animals.

The residents found it a ‘comfort’ and ‘joy’ to hold the animals.

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

The residents found it a ‘comfort’ and ‘joy’ to hold the animals.

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

The residents of the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham were visited by a mobile zoo.

“Many of our residents [also] said how surprised they were with being able to get so close and not feel scared.”