Lincolnshire is still waiting for more Covid-19 Pfizer vaccines for the under 40s.

Last week, Lincolnshire’s NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) apologised after a resident was turned away from a county vaccination site due to the unavailability of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The government decided most people below the age of 40 will receive an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca due to a link with rare blood clots. One alternative is the Pfizer vaccine and another is the Moderna vaccine.

Lincolnshire CCG has said the National Booking System and the telephone service 119 has booked people in at vaccination sites that are inappropriate and referred under 40s to sites that only have the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. People trying to book again have been redirected back to the same sites.

A spokesman for NHS Lincolnshire CCG said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused. Those under 40 who have already had a first dose Oxford-AstraZeneca should still have a second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca.”

Many people in this area are being instructed by the National Booking System to go to Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham, or to centres in Spalding, Boston or Peterborough for their vaccinations.

Vaccinations in Stamford were given to the over 50s, but not to younger residents.

In the past week 9,544 people (20 per cent) of those who received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose were under 40, while 4,233 (nine per cent) of recipients under 40 had their second dose in Lincolnshire.