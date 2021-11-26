A little girl who has donated almost 30 inches of hair to charity is looking to raise money for two good causes before Christmas.

Phoebe King, aged eight, is hoping to raise £500 each for two different cancer charities before Christmas Day, and has enlisted the help of an ice hockey club.

The Great Ponton Primary School pupil donated 13 inches of hair to the Little Princess Trust, who provide wigs to children with cancer, on Saturday.

From left: Levii Most, Phoebe King, Mathieu Tousignant and Brady Norrish (53301770)

Phoebe had her hair cut by Levii Most at The Gate Hairdressing in Nottingham, and was joined by Brady Norrish and Mathieu Tousignant, both ice hockey players for the Nottingham Panthers.

The club have got involved to support Phoebe as part of their their hockey fights cancer month.

Saturday was Phoebe's second donation of hair to the charity, having previously donated 16 inches of hair back in March 2019.

Phoebe before she donated 13 inches of hair to the Little Princess Trust. (53301773)

The Nottingham Panthers and Phoebe are hoping to raise money for Nottingham Hospitals Charity to update their oncology ward and help personalise it for patients.

As well as this, Phoebe is helping to raise money for The Little Princess Trust, to assist with the processing of her hair into a wig for a young person in need.

Grantham company Mark Bates Ltd kicked off the donations on Saturday with an incredible amount of £500 to be split across both charities.

Phoebe has set an ambitious target to raise £500 for each of these charities and aims to be there before Christmas, with over £700 already raised.

Phoebe with Brady and Mathieu. (53301756)

Phoebe's mum, Kym Morrisroe, praised her daughter's "hard work and determination".

There are two JustGiving pages for the fundraisers, with the Nottingham University Hospitals Charity found here, while the Little Princess Trust one can be found here.