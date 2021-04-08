Phone company announces 5G now available in Grantham

Phone company EE today switched on 5G in Grantham – one of 35 new towns and cities to get connected to its 5G network across the UK.

Grantham and Lincoln are the latest places in the East Midlands to receive the service through EE.

EE says it has added outdoor 5G coverage to some of the UK’s most popular tourist landmarks, historical sites, and coastal locations as lockdown restrictions start to ease and attractions begin to reopen from next week.

Wyndham Park is one outdoor space in Grantham where EE says 5G is now available. (45977849)

EE says landmarks and attractions that will receive 5G outdoor coverage include Grantham Museum and Wyndham Park in Grantham and Lincoln Cathedral and Hartsholme Country Park in Lincoln.

In addition, EE is set to achieve the milestone of reaching one million active 5G customers –those which have a 5G plan and a 5G-enabled device – this month.

Jane Wood, BT group nations and regions director, said: “It’s fantastic that Grantham and Lincoln have received 5G on EE’s network today, as we continue to add more towns and cities to the next generation in mobile network technology.

“With more people set to stay closer to home for short breaks and holidays this year, the fact people will have faster and more reliable connectivity is a real positive. Many people will also use a navigation app to find their way around a new place or use a browser on their phone to look up tourist information, so the arrival of 5G here is a timely boost.”

EE has already brought 5G services to a number of towns and cities in the East Midlands including Burton, Leicester, Loughborough, Northampton and Nottingham.