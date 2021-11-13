Photo gallery as the winners of the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 are crowned

The winners of the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 were crowned during a glittering awards ceremony.

Hosted at Arena UK in Allington last night (Friday, November 12), 12 trophies were handed out to the best in business over the last year.

The Journal's photographer Toby Roberts was there to capture all the action and all the photos taken on the night can be viewed and bought here.

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043722)

A pull-out featuring the photos and the stories of our winners will be out on Friday, November 19.

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043637)

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043641)

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043647)

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043663)

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043669)

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043681)

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043687)

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043695)

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043699)

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043705)

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043713)

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043625)

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043720)