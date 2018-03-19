Photo reunites Grantham nursery children

A photograph taken 70 years ago has reunited two generations of nursery school pupils.

After receiving a 1940’s black and white photograph, staff at Wyndham Park Nursery School wanted to recreate the photo to teach their current nursery school children about history.

The original photo was taken in 1948.

The original photo, taken in 1948, showed a group of small children standing outside the original nursery building, which was located where Wyndham Park’s carpark is now.

Headteacher Laura Cook said: “History is hard for a little one to understand as they struggle to understand the concept of the past. The photo allowed them something real to look at and spot the differences between the children’s clothing and hairstyles.”

After hearing about the photo on the radio, a local Grantham man realised that he was on it as a small boy.

Jack Murphy, of Wensleydale Close, Manthorpe, said: “I was four when the photograph was taken. I remember hanging up my coat on a little peg which had a picture of a parachute above it. When we had a nap in the afternoon, my little wooden bed also had a picture of a parachute on it.”

Current staff and pupils posed for the same photo 70 years on.

After leaving nursery, Jack attended Harrowby Infant School and the National School before going into the printing trade. He is now a great-grandfather.

Jack contacted his friend Veronica Reedman, who also appears in the photo and now lives in Lincoln.

She said: “Staff used to give each child a spoonful of cod liver oil. I also remember having a little doll which was made out of pot. It was sat on a windowsill and fell and smashed. I was distraught. I was only three. I also remember playing in a little wendy house and singing a song about a dog who had gone missing.”

Jack and Veronica visited the nursery yesterday (Thursday) to meet staff and pupils.

Wyndham Park Nursery School is one of 400 maintained nursery schools in the country. Laura added: “The nursery was originally built in 1942 under the Ministry of Health to provide childcare for women who were needed in the war effort. It was run by a matron and a team of nurses before it converted into an education nursery in 1947. We now have 116 places for three and four year olds.

“It would be great to hear from anyone who has any other photographs as we would like to create a timeline.”

n If you can name anyone else or have more photos, contact Laura on 01476 563966.