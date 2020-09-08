A photo taken at Belton House near Grantham has been shortlisted in a national competition aimed at capturing the growing cycling trend in post-lockdown UK.

The national competition was launched by insurance company Urban Jungle, to uncover the stories and experiences of a new generation of cyclists.

The photo, sent in by solicitor Lauren Cox, 36, from Harpenden in Hertfordshire was picked from hundreds of entries to go through to the final stages of the competition.

Lauren Cox with 18-month-old Georgia. (42090370)

Lauren said: “I started cycling in my youth but really got into it once I was married, and enjoyed cycle rides and pub lunches with my husband. However, I really didn’t have the legs to keep up with him on the hills.

“Worse was to come when we moved for a few years to mountainous Switzerland. Cycling seemed impossible for me, especially with the challenge of having a two-year-old daughter.

“However, we then discovered e-bikes. The country opened up to us as we would whizz off every weekend, with child, and later a second, towed along in our Croozer trailer. This gave us so many happy memories.

“Now we are back in the UK with child number three, we still find cycling a great way to get out, stay fit, and not be held back by having young children as we can attach them to our bikes in various ways and have the power of electricity to give us help with the extra weight.

“In the photo, we are visiting the National Trust property Belton House, near Grantham. I have my 18-month-old Georgia with me in her Yepp seat.

“We have been cycling a lot around Hertfordshire during lockdown. We love to find old railway lines and riverside paths so that my six-year-old doesn’t have to struggle uphill.”

With the nation being urged to avoid public transport and cycling booming across the UK, the Cycle Selfie competition asks cyclists to send a photo of themselves along with their bicycles, with the chance to win up to £250.

Jimmy Williams is CEO of Urban Jungle, which provides insurance to Millennials and ‘Generation Rent’. He said: “We’ve been watching the phenomenal growth of cycling over the last few months, which we fully support.

“We are a company of cycling enthusiasts, with many of us regularly cycling into work, so we are enjoying the move towards more cycling.

"To mark this major change, we want to uncover the individual stories of the people who, like us, have a strong passion for cycling.

“There are so many benefits to cycling, from increasing your own fitness levels to reducing pollution and improving the environment, particularly when it comes to congested cities.”

The winner of the competition will receive a £250 Amazon voucher, while four runners up will receive £50 Amazon vouchers.

To enter the competition, post a photo of yourself and your bike by midnight on Friday,September 18, 2020 at: https://explore.myurbanjungle.com/blog/win-250-in-our-cycleselfie-competition/

You can also post on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #CycleSelfie along with the tag @MyUrbanJ

