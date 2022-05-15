Paul Clark sent in this photograph (below) which shows his dad Terry Clark sitting on the remains of a Second World War anti-aircraft gun that was at the top of the hill behind the BMarc munitions factory on Springfield Road in Grantham.

It was taken on a winter’s day in about 1955. Paul’s dad lived in Walton Gardens at the time.

Paul said: “Also on the hillside at this location was a feature known locally as ‘the pit’.

Terry Clark on the old anti-aircraft gun on the hill behind BMarco in the early 1950s. (56589671)

“This area was used for the extraction of clay for use in making bricks at the old brickworks on Springfield Road.The previous name of Springfield Road was Brick Kiln Lane.”