Thousands queue up to see Grantham FC in the FA Cup in photograph from 1954
Published: 06:00, 16 January 2022
Spectators queued in their thousands to see the FA Cup second qualifying round game between Grantham FC and Boston United in October 1954.
The crowd seen in the picture (below) is queueing outside the London Road ground and Ruston and Hornsby’s factory can be seen to the right.
The sides drew 2-2 and Boston came out on top in the replay, winning 3-2.
Grantham’s home game was attended by 3,419 spectators. The replay was seen by a crowd of 6,169.
Do you have any memories of the game or similar exploits by Grantham FC? Send your pictures and details to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk