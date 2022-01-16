Spectators queued in their thousands to see the FA Cup second qualifying round game between Grantham FC and Boston United in October 1954.

The crowd seen in the picture (below) is queueing outside the London Road ground and Ruston and Hornsby’s factory can be seen to the right.

The sides drew 2-2 and Boston came out on top in the replay, winning 3-2.

Thousands queued outside the London Road ground to see Grantham FC play Boston United in the FA Cup in 1954. (54272951)

Grantham’s home game was attended by 3,419 spectators. The replay was seen by a crowd of 6,169.

Do you have any memories of the game or similar exploits by Grantham FC? Send your pictures and details to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk