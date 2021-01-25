A photographer is selling luxury greetings cards with a portion going to a charity which helps the homeless and vulnerable in Grantham.

Christian Thompson, who is based in the Vale of Belvoir, has partnered with Grantham Poverty Concern to raise money for the charity as it continues to support the vulnerable in the area during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The greetings cards are A5 and come with a glossy finish.

Proceeds from the greetings cards will go to Grantham Passage. (44051735)

Christian said: “Last year, I created greetings cards using my wildlife and landscape photographs and I thought it would be a nice idea to team up with Grantham Poverty Concern and offer £3 of each greetings cards pack purchase to the charity.”

A pack of six cards costs £14 with free UK delivery.

Make sure to quote ‘Grantham Poverty’ in your order to ensure that the money goes to charity.

To purchase, visit christianthompsonphotographer.pixieset.com/framingthewild/