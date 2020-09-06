Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Photographer has an eye for Vale of Belvoir wildlife

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:45, 06 September 2020

A photographer in the Vale of Belvoir has turned his sights to the local wildlife after the pandemic took its toll on his wedding business.

Christian Thompson, who lives in Barkestone-le-Vale with his wife Lindsay, is a wedding and commercial photographer who also likes to take photographs out in the Vale.

When the coronavirus pandemic forced many couples to postpone their weddings, it meant Christian lost a lot of business this year.

Read more
AnimalsBusinessGrantham

More by this author

Graham Newton

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE