An amateur photographer has been honing his skill for creating tiny scenes with miniature models.

Andy Storey, of Long Bennington, starting using tiny scale models and everyday household objects to recreate everyday scenarios during lockdown last year.

The 59-year-old has now amassed a large following of fans after sharing his pictures online.

Andy Storey - miniature people photography (46239773)

Despite all the praise he has received for his unique ideas, Andy works as a night porter at Grantham Hospital, has no plans to go professional with his talent.

He added: “It has helped during lockdown by giving me something to focus on and many others have commented about how much they have lifted their spirits during these dark days.Most of my ideas are spur of the moment. I even wake up in the middle of the night with one."

Andy Storey has a passion for close-up photography. (34554806)