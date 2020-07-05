Home   News   Article

Grantham photographer launches daily photo challenge to boost spirits

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:14, 05 July 2020

A Grantham photographer has launched a daily lockdown photo challenge to help lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

After temporarily closing her studio in March due to government guidelines, Lisa Nix, 26, wanted a way to continue to engage with people.

She decided to set a photo challenge and asked anyone that was interested in taking part to take a photo every day, on a variety of themes.

Read more
CoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE