Grantham photographer launches daily photo challenge to boost spirits
Published: 10:14, 05 July 2020
A Grantham photographer has launched a daily lockdown photo challenge to help lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.
After temporarily closing her studio in March due to government guidelines, Lisa Nix, 26, wanted a way to continue to engage with people.
She decided to set a photo challenge and asked anyone that was interested in taking part to take a photo every day, on a variety of themes.
