A photographer has completed a practice climb ahead of his charity climbing challenge.

Toby Roberts, of Grantham, headed to Wales with Dom Brister on Thursday, April 7, to climb the country's highest mountain, Mount Snowdon.

This practice climb was for Toby's challenge in June, where he will be climbing four peaks in three days to raise money for Don't Lose Hope in Bourne.

Toby Roberts and Dom Brister (56005523)

Toby said: "It was crazy, we had rain, sleet, snow, hail and wind.

"When we got to the top we had 95mph winds and it was -12 in temp, but we made it to the top."

So far Toby has raised more than £700 for his chosen charity, which offers professional counselling services to all members of the community.

Toby Roberts and Dom Brister (56005520)

If you wish to donate, you can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/4-in-3-days

Toby Roberts (56005514)