Grantham photographer prepares to climb four peaks in three days for Don't Lose Hope

By Laycie Beck
Published: 16:00, 07 April 2022

A photographer is preparing for his charity event with a practice climb.

Toby Roberts, of Grantham, will be heading to Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales to have a practice climb ahead of his charity event in June.

During the event Toby will be climbing four peaks, Ben Nevis, The Cheviot, Scaffel Pike and Snowdon, in just three days to raise money for Don't Lose Hope in Bourne.

From left to right: Dom Brister and Toby Roberts (55919402)
So far Toby has raised more than £600 for the charity, which offers a professional counselling service for all members of the community.

If you wish to donate you can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/4-in-3-days

