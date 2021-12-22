A wildlife photographer has raised nearly £2,300 for a cancer charity in memory of his dad by selling calendars containing his photos.

Steve Nesbitt, aged 61, sold out copies of his charity calendar for 2022, which contains 12 snaps that he took of local birds.

Having made and sold a new calendar every year since 2016, Steve raised £350 with this years edition, taking the total to around £2,300 raised for Cancer Research UK.

Steve Nesbitt in the Cancer Research UK shop with his calendar joined by volunteer Gwen Mccormick (left) and staff member Kathryn Downing (right). (53893715)

Steve raises the money in memory of his father, Jimmy Nesbitt, who passed away from cancer in 1998.

He began selling the calendars after a suggestion from a work colleague, and they have proved popular with the community.

In previous years, Steve has made calendars focussing on images of puffins and owls, and, even as early as summer, is asked by people what next year's theme will be.

A photograph of a Red Kite taken in Grantham by Steve in July 2015. (53893718)

Steve said: "Incredibly happy to share with you that my 2022 charity calendar raised a brilliant total of £350.

"My sincere thanks to each and every supporter of this effort in memory of me dear old dad Jimmy. Thanks one and all again."

When the visitor centre at Wyndham Park opened, Steve held the very first exhibition there of his bird photographs, which ran for around six weeks and was described by Steve as “quite an honour”.

A Mandarin in 2018 on the River Witham in Queen Elizabeth park. (53893690)