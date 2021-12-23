A roving photographer has revealed the extent of damage caused by a fire that broke out in his home yesterday.

Roger Mortiss, of Dudley Road, Grantham, regularly provides images for the Journal and discovered the fire after returning home from taking his daughter swimming.

Following a fire in his home yesterday afternoon, the property sustained "severe damage".

Photos from R. S. Mortiss show the damage resulting from the fire in his home. (53925630)

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that the blaze was caused by an electrical fault and that there were no injuries.

Roger shared photos showing the damage done to multiple rooms in the house, and confirmed that he had family to stay with until things are sorted.

He said that the only thing he could really do with is a charger for Nikon en-el14 batteries. If you can help, find him on Twitter: @RSMPhotography3.

